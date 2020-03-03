NLP: the rappers add two new dates to their tour !

Share on Facebook

In NLP, the duo of rappers currently in full tour has just announced two new dates. Of what to delight the fans of the first hour.

NLP has delighted its fans. As well, the duo adds two new dates to his tour in progress, in addition to those already announced. A news that will delight those who would not have been able to get tickets before. MCE TV says it all.

NLP treats. Indeed, the group of French rap has just announced two new dates for his current tour. It goes without saying : the fans are going to rejoice, because the previous dates were already sold out for certain.

NLP, which will be in concert on 5 and 6 July in Paris, will, therefore, occur for two additional days to the Capital. Finally, this will require you to get places quickly…

Yes, some rooms such as Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon or les Arènes de Nîmes have already been sold for this vent. The brothers will, therefore, on 17 and 18 July 2020 in Paris. At least that is what they have announced on their Twitter account, attaching a link digiclick.

NLP: the group announces 2 dates in Paris

We may say, the duo did not finish to conquer his audience. In fact, there is nothing that with his piece ” to The DD “, NLP has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Keep in mind these two dates : 17 and 18 July 2020 at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

Strong of its success, the group is meeting with success in France, but not only. NLP, stage name of the two brothers Ademo and N. O. S, to know a certain notoriety outside of the Hexagon. As well, the duo figure 10th in the world rankings of the most influential artists, according to Billboard. If it is not a consecration, is it ?

The two brothers can also boast being triple platinum, with more than 400 000 of securities sold. One understands better why the seats are selling as the bun. Nothing with its clip, turned on the Eiffel Tower, NLP has made more than 137 million views.