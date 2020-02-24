NLP: the song “to The DD” has reported an astronomical sum !

NLP: the song “SD” had been a success and netted them an astronomical sum ! It tells you more.

The song “to The DD” released last march, has been a real success. On 5 April last year, the group NLP has made its come back in the trays. In fact, the group consists of the two brothers Ademo and Our has released his third album under the label IBD Records.

Moreover, it is already certified triple platinum with more than 400 000 sales. Bravo ! A real commercial success for NLP and it is also thanks to the song ” in The DD “.

Little info for you ✌🏼 “How many touches an artist per stream ?” pic.twitter.com/2eU0JBTgcS — The Pause IBD ✌︎ (@LaPause_QLF) January 16, 2020

NLP : The DD

NLP had made a sensation at least march 2019 with the release of their song ” to The DD “. In fact, the two brothers have bet big. Already by a communication unique and amazing ! Remember NLP had published a video of a planet that rotates and ends with a countdown. The suspense until the end. At the end of the countdown we finally discover their new clip. The video of the song ” SD ” has more than 137 million views on YouTube. Moreover, NLP has also won the award for best audiovisual creation during the last edition of the Victoires de la musique.

The song is also the first title francophone to reach the top 30 of Spotify. And that’s not all ! It reached first place in sales of singles in France and Belgium. Moreover, this has enabled NLP to win a large sum of money through Spotify. In fact, Ademo and Our would have pocketed over € 300,000 of income ! And this only with the streams on the streaming platform . A very nice amount, which speaks volumes about the success of the piece. In fact, Spotify pays approximately 0.0034 euros by streams to the artists. We’ll let you do the calculation. This is what is called a true success !