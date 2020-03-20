“No children — do”: funny tips Prytula for those who are quarantined (video)

Ukrainian showman Serhiy Prytula decided to advise the compatriots, what to do in the quarantine because of the coronavirus. Prior to that, as we recall, the Ukrainian stars have already given advice, among them — to watch movies, read, play sports.

Prytula also advises to work with children. “No children — do”, — he advised. Also among the advice of showman — cooking, caring for family, music, foreign languages and more.

Recall that the quarantine has allowed many stars to do what they wanted. So, the husband of Olga Sumy dismantled and carried a Christmas tree.

Itself Olga Sumskaya sews a protective mask.

Thank Kaminska was engaged in baking cakes.

Nastya Kamensky conducts training online.

But if you do not fit the experience of the stars, you can always watch a good movie. We offer you five of the most popular Comedy series.

