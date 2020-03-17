No coronavirus: world champion in figure skating died in the United States

The participant of three Olympic games and two-time world champion in figure skating teams Chris Reid, died in Detroit at the age of 30 years as a result of a heart attack.

Information about his death appeared on the official website of the Japanese Federation of figure skating, and then was confirmed by his younger sister Allison. This publication reports JapanTimes.

Cana Muramoto and Chris reed

Note that Chris and her older sister Katie has made huge strides, speaking in doubles for Japan, which is home to their mother. In the period from 2007/08 for the 2014/2015 campaign they managed to win seven Championships in Japan in figure skating. Another three titles he won with Kang Muramoto, who became his partner after Kathy retired.

In 2010, 2014 and 2018 years Chris Reid took part in the Olympic games, finishing in 14th place at the Olympics in Vancouver, which was his best result. December 31, 2019, he announced his retirement.

