No hands! The German Minister refused to shake hands with Merkel due to coronavirus (video)

The rapid spread of the coronavirus in the world has caused a small incident that happened at the meeting of the government of Germany in Berlin.

Funny about the case, says Deutsche Welle.

So, on Monday the Minister of internal Affairs of Germany Horst Seehofer do not shake hands with the Chancellor of the country Angela Merkel.

As it turned out, the behavior of the head of the foreign Ministry of the country was due to the precautions in light of the situation with the new coronavirus.

As can be seen from the published movie, Merkel came to the sitting Minister and held out his hand, but he motioned that refuses the handshake.

Merkel was sympathetic to the position Seehofer: smiling, she showed the head of the interior Ministry both hands and sat down near him.

“It was the right decision”, — quotes the edition review Merkel regarding the act Seehofer.

At the same time, journalists are reminded that in Germany, unlike neighboring France, official recommendations about banning handshakes is not. However, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Germany reached 150 people. Most infected — 86 — to the Western Federal state of North Rhine — Westphalia. Cases were recorded in 10 land of the country from 16. No fatalities.

