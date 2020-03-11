No need to panic: Ukrainian stars reacted to the quarantine due to coronavirus

Без паники: украинские звезды отреагировали на карантин из-за коронавируса

Ukrainian star told how a quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will affect their life and work and advised not to panic.

“Quarantine?! Most importantly do not panic! Recommend anything I’m not, because there are experts for that” — wrote the singer Jamal. She also told me that all the time air of the room washes his hands and nose.

Svetlana Tarabarova also advised not to panic. And not to panic it easier, the singer decided to hold a concert in social networks. And music you can listen to, and health to keep.

Katya Osadchaya said that the quarantine will affect her job, but has already captured a program will air.

Singer Iryna Fedyshyn care: is there a quarantine in the Maldives.

But Potap limited to funny video where one sneezing people at the bus stop frightening others.

We will remind that earlier the group moved KAZKA Ukrainian tour of coronavirus.

