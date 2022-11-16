“No one came”: the role of the Russian Federation on the world stage has decreased due to the war in Ukraine, – Washington Post

Spread the love

Journalists write that many world leaders and diplomats do not even want to discuss climate change issues with Russians.

Russian diplomats have been sidelined at major meetings on global issues over the past 7 days. We are talking about the UN climate talks and the G20 summit, as The Washington Post writes.

It is reported that the war in Ukraine, which was started by the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin, negatively affected the status of the Russian Federation in the international arena.

The publication writes that Russia had big plans for the UN conference on climate change in Egypt, known as COP27, in which four round tables are planned. However, not a single foreigner agreed to speak with the Russian delegation.

“I invited everyone, but no one came,” complained Vyacheslav Fetisov, a member of the Russian State Duma and chairman of the All-Russian Society for Nature Conservation, who is under US sanctions .

Russia is one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases, and Fetisov said it was short-sighted to ignore his country's perspective in global climate negotiations.

“Without Russia, you can't solve these problems,” he said Fetisov on the climate crisis.

The war in Ukraine is reportedly looming over the climate conference that began in Egypt. Just weeks before its opening, Russia began conducting intense attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, heightening concerns about the global energy crisis.

The world condemns Putin and the war he started in Ukraine

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, who remained friendly to Russia throughout the war, welcoming Russian tourists and hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this year, said in a speech at COP27 called for a cessation of hostilities.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking at a conference in Sharm El Sheikh last week, said:

“Putin's disgusting war in Ukraine and rising energy prices around the world are not a reason to slow down the pace of climate change. It is a reason to act faster.”

Already in Bali, at the G20 summit, Sunak wants to “criticize the regime Putin” , and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he was not interested in talking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who attends the event instead of Putin.

“Russia is waging war and killing innocent civilians,” the spokesman said The White House, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

