No quarantine Putin has no plans, according to his edicts

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the conscription from 1 April. Document published on web-portal of legal information on Monday 30 March.

The call will end on 15 July. Time military conscription has not changed compared to last year. Has not changed and the number of people who will join the ranks of the armed forces — according to the document, from 1 April will serve 135 thousand people.

On 20 March, the head of the Ministry of defence of Russia Sergey Shoigu said that the spring appeal will not be migrated due to the coronavirus. The Minister added that all recruits before sending to the service will be tested for the coronavirus. They will also be two weeks to be in quarantine upon arrival in the unit.

According to March 30 in Russia revealed the 302 new cases of infection with coronavirus in 35 regions. Thus, the total number of infected in the country amounted to 1836.