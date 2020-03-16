No word on Buffy: 25 facts about Sarah Michelle Gellar

In a new interview Sarah Michelle Gellar did not respond to boring questions of journalists about the role of Buffy. Instead, the actress spoke about her life. That from this left, read more in our material.

Sarah Michelle Gellar became famous throughout the world thanks to roles in popular TV series “Buffy the vampire Slayer” (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Despite the fact that the last season of the iconic TV show was released 17 years ago, 42-year-old actress to this day associated with her character.

What is Sarah in my life, decided to tell the actress. In an exclusive video interview with Us Weekly, the blonde spoke first about work, family and habits.

1. I learned to juggle on the set, because I was bored.

2. My biggest concern is the 6-hour sleep.

3. I watch the show “the Bachelor.” Although I am a little bored this season. I’m sorry, Peter [Peter Webber – Director, hero of the new season of the Bachelor], you look very nice. I’m sure if there were windmills, it would have been much more exciting.

4. I cry every day because I am a mother!

5. My husband and my children [Charlotte, 10 years old, and rocky, 7 years] — the most important people in my life. I like to see the world through their eyes.

6. My specialty — everything that is related to cabbage. My kids are obsessed with Kale. I could even put the ants in the cabbage and they’d say, “Delicious.”

7. My daughter plays volleyball, so I took a class with her. I think that was good. Though it hurt me. You need to remove your rings!

8. My first job — a commercial for Burger King.

9. The biggest misconception about me is that I died twice.

10. The two films that I will watch in the airplane: the movie Sixteen candles (Sixteen Candles) and “lather” (Soapdish).

11. I’m sensitive and kind.

12. My pet peeve is grammar. When people find out about it, they say “cool”, “really”. Their responses to me as the sound of nails on a chalkboard.

13. I don’t go to bed with makeup on.

14. I always wanted to play the piano.

15. My first car — a green convertible Chrysler LeBaron.

16. My biggest fear that something [bad] will happen to my children.

17. [I think it’s weird], when you are in the bathroom and people put the toilet paper under the door and asked to leave an autograph.

18. If I were not an actress, I’d be like Diane Sawyer (American journalist ABC network, host of “Good morning America”) or Robin Roberts (American journalist and TV presenter of the program “Good morning America”). There are so many people who I would interview.

19. I love London.

20. John Kennedy Jr. was my first love, idol. Wait, should I say Freddie?

21. Song I sing in the shower, is the Broadway musical, which I remember thanks to his daughter.

22. I’d never jumped with a parachute.

23. I have many favorite books.

24. My favorite lyrics are No Contest-(Broadway) Chess.

25. I am inspired by the people around them. Be it a business partner, my mother or my daughter. I think I have much to learn from other women.