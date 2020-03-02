North Korea launched missile towards Japan for the first time this year

North Korea conducted this year’s first missile launches — despite the resolutions of the UN security Council. From the area of the Wonsan city was released two missiles of unknown type in the direction of the sea of Japan. The range was about 240 km, a height of approximately 35 kilometers. About it reports South Korean Agency Yonhap.

North Korea recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 points, which could be caused by a missile launch.

The Japanese defense Ministry said the shells fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. In 2019, the DPRK conducted missile launches 13 times. Mainly the North Korean military has tested ballistic missiles.

January 1 this year, North Korea refused to abide by a moratorium on nuclear testing.

Counsellor, permanent mission of DPRK to the UN office in Geneva, Zhu Yong-Chul said that North Korea sees no point in unilaterally to fulfill obligations, which is not followed by the US. According to him, Washington is seeking to “block the development of the DPRK” with a “brutal and inhumane sanctions.”

The negotiations, the U.S. and the DPRK had begun in 2018. In June 2018 in Singapore, was the first ever summit of an American President Donald trump, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN, at which they agreed on the denuclearization of North Korea — in exchange for security guarantees and lifting of sanctions from the United States. After this, the leaders have met twice, but no serious progress in negotiations not achieved.

