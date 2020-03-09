North Korea launched three missiles into the sea of Japan

To abandon the moratorium on nuclear tests, North Korea had launched three projectiles from the city Sondok in the province of hamkyung province in the East of the country towards the sea of Japan.

On Monday informed the Agency Yonhap, citing the statement of the chiefs of staff Committee (CSC) of the Republic of Korea.

“Our military carried out the monitoring of the situation in case of additional launches and is in a state of readiness”, — said in the South Korean joint chiefs of staff.

At the same time, public television of Japan, citing the country’s government announced that launched on Monday, the DPRK missiles do not reach the Japanese exclusive economic zone in the sea of Japan.

According to the government of Japan, Pyongyang launched missiles were ballistic.

It is also reported that the Prime Minister of Japan ordered all relevant ministries and agencies to implement the collection and analysis of information about starting, to fully provide all necessary information to the local population, as well as ordered to ensure the safety of civil aviation and shipping in the region.

Recall that it was the second such run since the beginning of 2020.

during which were held the shooting of reactive systems of volley fire (MLRS) of large caliber. In turn, the South Korean chiefs of staff (JCS) announced the launch of the DPRK from the town of Wonsan in the sea of the two projectiles, which flew 240 km, reaching a maximum altitude of 35 km.

