North Korea quarantines several hundred foreign diplomats

North Korea introduced quarantine for 380 foreign citizens with the aim of preventing the explosion of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

Reported by the BBC.

“North Korean authorities imposed a quarantine for 380 foreigners in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus,” – said in the message.

These foreigners are mostly diplomats residing in the country’s capital Pyongyang.

It should be noted that 200 foreigners in Korea have already been forced to stay in their homes over the last 30 days, but when this period has expired, the quarantine had been extended. Now who knows how many more will continue these activities.

Now North Korea has not yet recorded a single case Covid-19.

As reported, in South Korea from the coronavirus has died already 7 people infected 763 people.

According to Ministry of health of Ukraine, as of February 23, 2020 the world was 817 78 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19, including 2 462 – lethal. Recovered 23 232 people.

81.3% of all cases of acute respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, was recorded in one province of China – Hubei. Outside of China discovered 1 725 cases in 29 countries around the world.

In Ukraine, a single laboratory-confirmed case COVID-19 is not fixed.