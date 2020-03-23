North Korea tested new tactical missiles, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to the Central Telegraph Agency.

The tests took place in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN. The shells were launched from the area of the County Sonchon in the province’s Do. The maximum range of the missiles reached about 410 kilometers and a height of nearly 50 miles.

According to the North Korean leader, a weapons system that has been developed recently, the DPRK will make a decisive contribution to “an epochal change in defense strategy” of the state.

Kim Jong UN said that the firepower of the Northern Crust must be strengthened to “be able to destroy any enemy”, which will make military action against North Korea.