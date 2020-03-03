North West spoke at the Yeezy show in Paris

North West. Photo: nowfashion.com

At fashion Week in Paris hosted a show of the Kanye West brand Yeezy. The guests were treated to a special surprise: the debut performance of six-year-old daughter of musician and Kim Kardashian — North West.

Coming to the podium girl standing next to detalirovki models confidently read out a text about your cool new shoes.

The girl performed a rap track, “What Are Those?”. At some point joined her father.

We invite you to see photos of the Yeezy show:

North West. Photo: nowfashion.com

