Northern Macedonia became a member of NATO

Friday, 27 March, NATO issued North of Macedonia official testimony that the former Yugoslav Republic became a full member of the Alliance. Historical document deposited in the U.S. Department of State. Now part of NATO consists of 30 States.

Sunday, March 29, in front of the Brussels headquarters of the Alliance will host a flag-raising ceremony North of Macedonia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made in connection with this statement: “Northern Macedonia is now a member of the family from 30 countries and almost one billion people. The Alliance is based on the realization that together we are stronger and safer regardless of what challenges we face.”

AFP notes that Northern Macedonia became the 14th country that joined the Alliance after the cold war. Most of these States for a long time were under the influence of the USSR. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow has shown interest in cooperation with NATO, however, the extension block to the East the Kremlin is scared and has complicated relations between Russia and the Alliance.

In 1999, NATO admitted to its ranks the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary. As you know, all three countries were in the Communist phase of its history members of the Warsaw Treaty organization. Admitting them to NATO Moscow perceived painful.

In 2004 the enlargement of NATO and is angered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then members of the Alliance, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.

Then focus on its expansion in the Balkans. In 2009, members of the Alliance were Croatia and Albania. In June 2017 — Montenegro.

Macedonia also sought to join NATO, but this prevented for many years Greece. Athens refused to recognize the name of the former Yugoslav republics, pointing out that in the Greek province of Macedonia is. The Greeks feared that Skopje will show sooner or later territorial claims on this historical area. During lengthy negotiations, the Macedonian government agreed to rename the country. When she turned into North Macedonia, Greece agreed to the entry of a neighbor in NATO.

