Associate Professor of the University of Simferopol, Vernadsky, Alexander Mashchenko refused to issue a Schengen visa that he wanted to get a Russian passport. Recall that the EU had received instructions not to issue Schengen visas to residents ORDO with Russian passports.

Norwegian Embassy in Russia refused to advocate Mashchenko, who supported the occupation of Crimea, as Russian passport issued by the authorities of the annexed Peninsula, and is not recognized by the Schengen countries.

Norwegian diplomats told Mashchenko to travel to Norway without a visa from the Ukrainian biometric passport.

Alexander Mashchenko is the author of the anti-Ukrainian scenario of the tape “severe February”, dedicated to the events that led to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. His name is listed in a database called “Peacemaker”.

