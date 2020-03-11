“Not a slut”: Billy Iles stripped to underwear in protest against bodyshaping (video)

American singer Billy Ailes, who has recently become the main British winner of the musical award BRIT-2020, decided to show half-naked body in protest against bodyshaping.

Video undress actress appeared on the screen during a concert in Miami and it was later published by the audience, writes The Guardian.

In the video you can see how the performer who prefers to appear in public in baggy things, undresses to his underwear and plunged into the black liquid. In parallel, 18-year-old actress made a speech about clothes and relationships with their own bodies, the decoding of which results in the publication

In his address Ailes says that is constantly under scrutiny and facing criticism.

“You want me to be less? Weaker? Softer? Above? Want me to be quiet? My shoulders provoke you? And my Breasts? Stomach? Hips? The body in which I was born — not what you wanted? If I wear what I feel comfortable, I am not a woman. If you get naked, you slut. Although you never saw my body, you all judge and judge me for it, “said the singer during a performance.

She also noted that people draw conclusions about others based on the size of their clothes.

Recall that during the presentation of the Brit Awards Ailis cried at the ceremony, saying that in recent years often becomes the object of someone’s hatred.

