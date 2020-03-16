Not a tragedy: Vladimir Ostapchuk spoke again about divorce

Known TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, surprising ironic clip about the hardships of fatherhood, spoke again about divorce. He believes the break from Elena Voychenko tragedy and expressed surprise why everyone is so excited about this topic.

“Divorce is not a tragedy. If people decided to leave, it is always good. Because they came and answered honestly to the question — why should he pull next?” “I always thought I would become popular, for example, thanks to the morning show on channel “Ukraine” or the fact that held the Eurovision song contest. No. I became popular due to the fact that the whole country found out about the divorce”, — said Vladimir Ostapchuk in an interview with TV channel “Ukraine”.

He added that normally communicates with his ex-wife and spends time with children.

“We normally communicate, I go to the children. We try in any case to agree because we have kids, and I love them very much. Trying to be a good dad, so we still have to compromise. It is clear that not all so smoothly”, — said Ostapchuk program “Sravi way”

To discuss the personal life of TV presenter does not intend and does not want to answer questions about the new beloved.

Presenter Maria Miller frankly asked the man, whether he pays child support, but the answer to this question Vladimir did not want to.

“We don’t talk about it”, — said Ostapchuk. But Maria Miller said that the people discuss this question, to which the entertainer replied, “Let them talk. I am very pleased that people are interested in my personal life.”

We will remind, earlier in an interview with Elena Voychenko revealed the details of the divorce process. Until solved controversial issues, Ostapchuk landed in a new scandal over remarks about the Eurovision song contest.

