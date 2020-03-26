Not just a cough or a temperature, doctors in the United States showed new signs of infection by coronavirus

Symptoms of infection by the coronavirus can be not only a sharp rise in temperature, weakness and muscle pain. To such conclusion ophthalmologists in the U.S., writes the newspaper Bild.

Doctors have found that the new symptom of infection COVID-19 can become uncomfortable eye condition caused by inflammation.

“Red and watery eyes may be an early symptom of infection of the coronavirus, this is evidenced by the growing number of complaints infected patients for redness, itching, watery eyes”, — quotes the edition of the physicians.

The American ophthalmologists to the possibility that coronavirus can enter the body through the eyes, so they recommend to protect not only the mouth and nose and eyes with the same points.

“One inflammation of the mucous membrane of the eye does not necessarily indicate infection with coronavirus, but together with other symptoms, like cough and fever, it can talk about the disease”, — specialists specified.

Recall that the list of signs of coronavirus infection include cough, fever, pain (in the throat, headaches, muscle). In addition, doctors believe that patients may have no symptoms COVID-19 (cough or elevated temperature), but they may experience loss of smell or taste, it indicates that the virus is in the nasal cavity.

therefore, they first need to pay attention to the symptoms of the disease.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter