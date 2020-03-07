Not like in-law Prince: the runaway wife of the ruler of Dubai revealed the main reason for the escape

UAE Princess Haya, received in September last year a diplomatic post at the Embassy of Jordan in UK, revealed the reason for his escape with the money and children from the husband of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

According to Princess, her husband allegedly planned to give their 11-year-old daughter Jalil married to the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

In turn, the Mohammed bin Rashid rejected claims estranged wife. According to him, none of his children had married or were engaged at this age.

“There was no forced marriage. That’s not what this father does with his daughters at this age, “said the ruler of Dubai.

Recall that Princess Haya ran away from a spouse with children and 40 million dollars in early February last year. It was assumed that the woman is hiding in Germany along with 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, and also sought refuge there.

It was assumed that she feared for her safety after he learned from the bodyguard about the fate of the sheikhs Latifa, daughter of Mohammed bin Rashid. The girl tried to flee the country in March 2018, but it was caught. In the media there were reports that she could be tortured and locked up, but this information has not been confirmed.

