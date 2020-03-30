Not like the flu or a cold: infected COVID-19 the Briton said, how does…

The spread of coronavirus across the world has led to the fact that the Network has a large number of stories about how symptoms can be determine the disease.

Usually one of them is called a bad cough and very high temperatures. But, it turns out, a special kovarstvo pneumonia new type that infected it does not allow the identification of a clinical picture — the virus manifests itself ailments of varying severity, including almost invisible and pre-emptive death. Very often SARS-CoV-2 compared to flu or colds.

But 51-year-old British woman Louise Katz, who was infected with coronavirus with her husband while on vacation in Italy, said that the disease can manifest itself quite differently. Her story quotes the edition Express.

According to Katz, who is a Professor of psychology at the University of Derby when she fell ill, even at first have not noticed any symptoms.

In February, together with her husband she went to the Venice carnival, the pair spent four days. Later it was announced that Italy was most severely affected by the epidemic of the coronavirus European region.

A few days after returning home, a British woman and her husband felt good.

“There were no symptoms during the week. I have a sore throat, but very easy, I even did not take drugs“, — quotes the woman newspaper Express.

Then, the status of the spouses deteriorated.

“I’m in pain, which was intensified. I felt them in the hands and feet. At some point they began to hurt very much. The most difficult was the feeling in my calves. The pain in them I would call painful, terrible. My temperature rose to 39 degrees Celsius and periodically increased”, — said Louise.

At the same time, her husband coronavirus manifested differently. The man was suffering from fever and was sweating, complained of discomfort in the throat, but such bodily pains, as a wife, he felt.

Katz added that the infection of coronavirus, according to her senses, causing a much more serious conditionthan the well-known respiratory infection.

“It’s not like a cold or flu when you start to get back to normal after a few days. Coronavirus causes a feeling, that the disease is killing you and you suffer as never suffered,”she said.

especially in the early stages of the disease. Of the patients with coronavirus described in the form of early symptom spontaneously developing viral sinusitis, which felt pain and pressure in the sinuses.

