Not only COVID-19: in China reported the first death from new virus

In China, which became the epicenter distribution around the world of terrible coronavirus detected a new infection, called “Hantavirus”.

About it reports “to Lenta.ru” with reference to the publication Global Times.

Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome is a severe respiratory disease caused by Hantavirus.

This virus is transferred by rodents, it remains in their urine and is transmitted through the air.

According to the Centre for infectious disease control of the United States, the risk of infection is extremely high, even for a completely healthy person. Symptoms of Hantavirus are similar to the symptoms of many respiratory diseases is headache, weakness, cough, digestive problems, vomiting. No cure or vaccine for Hantavirus is not yet there.

Transmission of the disease from person to person is not characteristic of Hantaviruses. However, such cases occur, but recorded only in Argentina and Chile.

Perhaps such a case was observed in Yunnan province, where a man died in public transport on the way to Shandong. The doctors examined all passengers who were in salon of the same bus. This is the first recorded case of death from Hantavirus.

During the last day recorded 26 thousand 332 new cases. During the pandemic coronavirus died 18 559 thousand infected. The mortality rate rose again, and now reaches 15%. Reported 288 261 thousand active case. Of these, 12 991 the patient is in severe or critical condition. Recovered or were discharged from hospitals in relation to improving 108 thousand 294 people. The coronavirus identified in 196 countries of the world.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter