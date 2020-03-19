Not saved: the famous English football player has died in 35 years

Former football player “Aston Villa”, “Cardiff city” and the youth national team of England Peter Whittingham, who in the last 12 days was connected to a life support machine, died at the age of 35, reports the Daily Mail.

The police confirmed that Whittingham was in the hospital in the accident. The former football player is still the evening of March 7 during playback in one of the pubs of England meeting Wales in the framework of the six Nations Rugby fell from stairs and got head injury. The efforts of the doctors did not return a player to life. Peter is survived by his wife and young son.

After the death of Whittingham, his former club Cardiff city FC on the official site made a statement.

“The news of the sudden and untimely departure of Peter shocked us. All thoughts of his family. We ask that the public respect the privacy of the family of Peter in this inconceivably cruel and difficult time.

Peter was a family man, he radiated the light of his humor, warmth and personality. As a player he was distinguished by talent, ease, grace and humility. We love you, Pete, and your memory will forever remain with us,” — said in a statement.

Note that in the asset midfielder Peter Whittingham more than 400 appearances for Cardiff city FC and 85 goals. He also advocated “Aston Villa”, “Burnley”, “Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.” Player 16 times wore t-shirt youth England national team and scored 3 goals.

Photo of FC “Cardiff city”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter