Not to look away: the fitness goddess of the USA pumped a perfect ass

By Maria Batterburyon in News

American Katie Alice Henry for a long time engaged in fitness and workout, being able to pump up the perfect ass and encourage training in the gym a huge number of people.

Before to gain incredible popularity on social networks, the 25-year-old girl on an ongoing basis worked as a nanny. Now she has 7 million followers on Instagram and 346 thousand on YouTube. She also founded a website called WorkoutsByKatya where sells services for the drafting of training plans, healthy food and a variety of products, from swimwear to your brand Kiss My Peach to simple caps and training AIDS.

Не оторвать взгляд: фитнес-богиня из США накачала себе идеальную попу

Katya Elise Henry

Until mid-2019 Alice Henry met with the star basketball player “Los Angeles Lakers” Kyle Cosmoi, but now her heart is free.

Free Press offers to your attention hot photos of fitness models that will not leave you indifferent.

Не оторвать взгляд: фитнес-богиня из США накачала себе идеальную попу

Katya Elise Henry

Не оторвать взгляд: фитнес-богиня из США накачала себе идеальную попу

Katya Elise Henry

Не оторвать взгляд: фитнес-богиня из США накачала себе идеальную попу

Katya Elise Henry

Не оторвать взгляд: фитнес-богиня из США накачала себе идеальную попу

Katya Elise Henry

Не оторвать взгляд: фитнес-богиня из США накачала себе идеальную попу

Katya Elise Henry

About the sport in all its glory – in our Instagram!

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article