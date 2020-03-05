Not too much belly fat? German doctors offered women a useful test

The accumulation of belly fat is very dangerous for health as it involves an increased risk of inflammation in the body that triggers the development of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, metabolic abnormalities, cancer.

But how to understand that belly fat is too much? Calculation of body mass index (BMI), which is used to determine the excess weight, do not allows us to specify the distribution of fat in the body. Meanwhile, it is fundamentally important to health.

It turns out that there is a fairly simple way to find out, not too fat from the human stomach. About it tells the German edition of Focus.

To apply this method, need rope or tape, the length of which should correspond to human growth.

It should be cut in half and wrap around the belly.

“If both ends will easily converge, there is no problem. If the ends are connected with the work, your stomach is on the verge of obesity. Not converge, it means that fat too much, so they must be eliminated”, — declassified method experts.

Recall that the easiest and well known way to get rid of belly fat is to drink more water. Drinking one or two glasses of water before eating, a person begins eating less — this technique is checked. Cutting calories in diet is one of the most effective ways to reduce overall fat, including the abdomen, at any age. It is also useful to go to bed early. Increase sleep time to 7-8 hours is a simple way to reduce the fat layer of the body. When a person sleeps too little, his body releases more cortisol, which leads to accumulation of fat.

