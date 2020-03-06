Nottingham Forest vs Millwall live streaming free

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (March 6, 2020)

On Friday, March 6, the match “Nottingham Forest” – “Millwall” starts the 37th round in the English Championship – we made a forecast.

Nottingham Forrest

“Foresters” in the current championship are trying to fight for an upgrade. Not so long ago, the team was close to interfering in the fight for direct tickets, however, the loss of a number of important points in the last rounds led to the fact that Now Nottingham fell to fourth position, giving the leaders eight points.

Over the previous five rounds, Nottingham beat only Cardiof City (1: 0), lost to Wigan (0: 1) and ended in a draw with West Brom (2: 2), CRC (0: 0) and Middlesbrough (2: 2).

Millwall

The London club did not lose as often in past tours. For the previous five matches of the championship, the team suffered only one defeat from the Wigan, just on the road with the score 1: 0. Although, in general, Millwall was able to win just once in the last nine official matches.

In the standings, “lions” now live in tenth place at five points from the playoff zone.

Statistics

Nottingham have won four of their previous seven matches at home.

In the last four home matches, Nottingham played a prediction of “total less than 2.5.”

In the last seven matches of Millwall, the bet “total less than 2.5” has played.

Millwall lost just twice in the last ten away matches .

In the first round, the rivals tied 2-2.

Forecast

The “lions” seem to be good at defending themselves, but in the attack the team is still weak in fights. On the road, they score a little. For the last three matches, a total goal. “Nottingham” is not that much stronger now, but in the native arena, “foresters” look like the whole more interesting club in London.

Our prediction is the victory of Nottingham Forest for 2.41 in BC 1x.