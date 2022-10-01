Now in South Carolina, Ian is downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone

Spread the love

The port city of Charleston, South Carolina is holding its breath as it waits for Hurricane Ian to pass.

Storm Ian was expected to continue to weaken in the southeastern United States on Saturday, after causing flooding in South Carolina and devastating large swaths of the Florida, where it claimed dozens of victims.

The authorities of this state confirmed on Friday evening a new toll of 23 victims, most by drowning and in their vast majority of the elderly.

Some American media evoke an even heavier human toll, the CNN television channel citing 45 deaths.

After ravaging Florida, Ian headed for South Carolina , where it made landfall in the early afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, accompanied by winds of up to 140 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) based in Miami.

After being downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian regained strength. It is therefore a Category 1 hurricane that hit the coast of South Carolina.

Although it later weakened to a post-tropical storm (winds up to 110 km/h), its downpours caused sudden flooding in that state and in North Carolina, where some areas could receive up to 20cm of precipitation.

President Joe Biden has urged residents to heed calls for caution from local authorities. In South Carolina, they had notably urged the population not to drive on the roads invaded by water.

It is a dangerous storm that will bring high winds and lots of water, but the most dangerous part will be human error. Be smart, make good decisions, check in on your loved ones and stay safe, Governor Henry McMaster tweeted.

Ian made landfall in South Carolina, after devastating parts of Florida. Destroyed houses, millions of people without electricity, but above all a heavy human toll. Reporting by our special correspondent, Jean-Sébastien Cloutier, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Ian should continue to weaken overnight and dissipate over the x27;Western North Carolina or Virginia late tomorrow (Saturday), according to the Hurricane Center.

Some 575,000 homes and businesses were already without power Friday evening in Carolina South, North Carolina and Virginia, according to the specialized site PowerOutage.

In Florida, in addition to the heavy human toll, the material damage is historic, the level reached by the rising waters having been unprecedented, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Streets and homes were flooded and boats moored in marinas were tossed onto land by the storm. On Friday, in Kissimmee, not far from Orlando, authorities crossed flooded areas in boats to rescue residents trapped in their homes.

Heavy rains hit the city of Charleston, South Carolina before Hurricane Ian even made landfall.

In this state, we are only just beginning to see the extent of the destruction, likely to rank among the worst in US history, Joe Biden said in remarks. p>

It will take months, years to rebuild, he lamented.

Friday evening, more than 1.4 million customers there remained without power two days after Ian's visit, according to PowerOutage.

In the coastal town of Fort Myers, called the epicenter by Ron DeSantis, a handful of restaurants and bars had reopened and dozens of people were seated on terraces, offering residents a semblance of normality between broken trees and facades destroyed.

An aerial view of flooded homes after Hurricane Ian hit Port Charlotte, in Florida.

It was pretty terrible, but we held on. The roof of our house was blown off, a large tree collapsed on top of our cars, our garden was flooded, but other than that it's fine, says Dylan Gamber, 23, congratulating himself on the solidarity that reigned between neighbours.

According to initial estimates, the passage of Hurricane Ian could cost insurers tens of billions of dollars and will weigh on American growth, in particular due to flight cancellations and damage to agricultural production.

The extent of the damage is impressive in Fort Myers, Florida.

Meanwhile, the search continued for 17 passengers from a migrant boat that capsized on Wednesday near the Keys.

According to a first rapid study by American scientists made public on Friday, the rains linked to Hurricane Ian have been increased by at least 10% due to climate change.

Climate change didn't cause the hurricane, but it did make it wetter, said Michael Wehner of the US Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. , one of the scientists who participated in this study.

Workers clean up debris and fallen trees after Hurricane Ian hit Naples, Florida.

Before Florida, Ian struck Cuba, killing three people and causing extensive damage and leaving there also many hearths rs without electricity.