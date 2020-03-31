Now looks like warrior Princess actress Lucy lawless

Queen warrior, clad in armor by Lucy lawless is a bright flash in the history of TV shows of the 90 –ies. Role in the TV series “Xena — warrior Princess” lawless got a chance. And as for world fame is not exactly hoped for.

Now the actress is almost no news. Although she continues to act in films.

For the first time in the role of Xena actress played in the movie “the Amazing journey of Hercules”. In this role, Lucy had to play the villain.

The role of the Queen’s soldiers had to give Vanessa angel, however, shortly before filming the actress fell ill. The producers replaced the actress for the lawless. And it was a success, because Lucy was used to this role. As recognized actress, she connected with his character. And after shootings by lawless times you can hear that she misses Xena.

On set from lawless twirled the novel with producer Rob Tapert, for whom she divorced her husband. Married to Tapert were born two sons. And from the first marriage of Lucy’s daughter, Daisy.

The role of Xena in the TV series “Xena — warrior Princess” made lawless a star worldwide. Recently the actress was 52 years.