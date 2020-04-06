“Now the main thing is to learn to pause”: Director Olga Mikhaylyuk told about the project “rosdom” and PostCOVID Art

Photo: press service

Quarantine is a good time to discover alternative art formats and manifestations. One of the projects of the Agency ArtPole — “rodlo”, meditative and soothing, which now exists in interactive public space on the site and in the social network Instagram.

About in tune with the themes and message of “rodlo”, about the work of the quarantine and plans for the future LeMonade talked to co-founder of the Agency, Director and author of the project Olga Mikhaylyuk.

As feels art society, taking into account the situation in the world? This is the reason for the creation of new works in any expression or pause, you want to use that to figure out where to move?

– It’s hard to imagine “art society”. Artists mostly people are quite self-centered and I think it is normal that everyone lives a quarantine in a personal way. Someone distanciruemsa from the difficult topical questions, someone, on the contrary, can work only with them, trying all the time to get to epicentre of events. Someone who works with the abstract, someone with the specific. Salvador Dali said: “while the whole world is talking about my moustache I do my job”. I think it would be good to use this pause, at least partially, for the sake of a pause. Not to understand, then to move, and without any goals, no plans and memories, to try at least for a moment to feel the here and now. In fact, besides the virus, and we still have spring.

As the world crisis and the situation with coronavirus can affect the art world? In Ukraine?

Americans define abstract expressionism 40’s and 50’s as the Postwar Abstract Painting. It could be something like PostCOVID Art, and this is likely to be abstract art, because abstraction is the basis and the underlying patterns are present in paintings, in music, in poetry, in cinema, in media art. Will develop the interaction between art and technology. Mainly shocks such as revolution, war, epidemic is provoking a wave of searches and, accordingly, found — new.

As for Ukraine, in the cultural sphere there is a danger, worse than the virus, incompetent people to important government posts. But the world is moving. And artistic works manifest in new formats. Develop social networks, and a direct access to the audience, and to potential patrons. The old forms would die out faster.

Photo: press service

How it plans to use this pause, in fact, the project “rodlo”?

– Now “rodlo” ceased to exist in the form of stage action, but are actively developing in the virtual space on the website and in social networks. The website allows you to listen and see the product, to select individual songs or go my route. For example, if a lot of sun, type the word “sun” and see all the lines from the verses that contain that word. But if you’re lonely enough that it seems words to describe this condition does not exist, you belong here too. In fact they are. Such phrases or word-Association added to the poetry volume, and sometimes just be salutary. Now these can be consumed by those who do not know Ukrainian, there is now a translation in English, German, Italian, French, Polish and Czech. You can create your own postcard by selecting the phrase and background.

Now we plan to develop a new image. Began work on a film about alternative ways of translation, which include music and visual images. Continue work on the installation. We are working together with Sasha Moskovchuk: share sketches, advice. As soon as possible, finally going to attend the workshop. For the first time. Perhaps, quarantine is essential to understand where you really want to be.

“rodlo” in all my years of existence had many expressions: performances, performances, film, digital. Which is closer to you personally?

– For me, the project consists of all of these manifestations, and the extremely important relationships between them. The period when he was on stage with other participants was difficult, but interesting experience for me, I felt myself in two roles – dirigendi and performer. And I always “rodlo” — and the author, and an observer. At different stages it requires different shapes, try to be careful.

What makes this project art?

– Unpredictability and some independence even from us – the authors. This project is alive, inspiring, insists, tires, persuades and makes return. At each stage we started, not knowing if we would find the key to a new form and will advance further, will have to stop-to give up. And found, and had to go. Now, when it never thought to look for was a key to further work. Now we have to find the door.

Photo: press service

Was there a desire to complete the project closure?

– From time to time arise. But basically this point is the beginning of a new stage. On other projects I’m working in parallel. For example, my performances. This is a very strange rhythm — work on multiple works. Sometimes a conflict of rhythms. But it’s my rhythm, and everything works in a strange way linked.

What are working on now?

Now my dream is to finish all urgent matters, to structure the video and photos that are very chaotic fill all the possible drives to mount the film-notes on new methods of translation, finishing with a colleague the development of lectures on “Art in times of change and conflict.”

Now the main thing is to learn to pause. There are already some successes. But I want to improve. I want to have enough time for a thoughtful movie on a book in which many pages to the dance, calligraphy, but the main thing is that the lack of hesitation and experimenting. Last year at this time I was in Rome. In addition to scheduled and not very places and situations, I day in and day shot of the shadow. Our window was directly above the cafe. We lived in an area where once was the Jewish ghetto, and now restaurants, hotels, music, kosher food. Despite the shade, went to the frame before of their respective owners, I been in different States is a joy that we managed to fill this space with new meaning, sadness, anxiety and just a pause – one that has no visitors, and the waiter smokes his last nezarazene inside cafe table and looking at the seagulls. These are all photos of the transience of time, a cyclical and unexpected moment, the shadow of night and the Seagull.

Photo: press service

Can there be real art commercial project? Any ideas on how to commercialize their own projects?

I don’t know how to do it and honestly don’t want to learn. This is another field of ambition, in particular, professional.

How do you feel about him? You close that off-putting.

– It seems to me justified, while some content is free (e.g., educational or informational purposes), and part — paid. This applies to offline and online measurements. For example, in museums have free days so that people could see the collection as a whole. But other days the entrance to the Museum, or on a separate exhibition for the tickets. The same thing could happen with the site.

Who of contemporary artists advise you to pay attention?

– A lot of them, but I’ll try to call those whose creativity constantly trying to observe. If we are talking about Ukraine, Tiberiy silvashy, Paul Mac, Miroslav Vajda, Zhanna Kadyrova, Nazar Bilyk, Anatoly Belov, Leah and Andrew Dostlev, Vitaliy Kokhan, Nicholas, baby, Nicholas, Karabanovich.

And remember other not Ukrainian. Steve Bishop – London-based artist born in Canada. I saw his work in the cult KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin. Got into his surreal space. Moving inside the frame that divided the space into various zones of dense translucent film, left to the video, depicting a city in the North of Canada, built in 1981 for employees of the mine, and in 1983, abandoned. In this video, said each piece of empty cans of beer forgotten on the seat glove, I’m sure a ray of sunshine. And in this devastation – for each frame – I felt the presence of someone. The invisible caretaker did everything to prevent the return of the surrounding forest into the city, he made sure the lawns were mowed, the buildings warm. But not only videos can be seen in this strange space with a warm and humid like in a greenhouse, air. It was the perfect conditions for growing mushrooms, and they grow everywhere here. This is reminiscent of a dream.