Nutritionists dispelled the myth of “healthy foods”

Portal Food.news published a list of “healthy foods” that people mistakenly believe are useful and which should be excluded from her food basket, because they increase the risk of diabetes and other diseases.

Experts attributed to them diet sodas. Their lovers increases the risk of obesity and high blood sugar, as the product contains sugar substitutes.

Also insecure and fruit juices from supermarkets. The authors note that in their manufacture involve the use of chemicals that are hazardous to health. In particular, the phosphoric acid destroys the enamel of the teeth, sodium benzoate and monosodium glutamate can trigger asthma attacks, high blood pressure and other complications.

Another “healthy” product that you have to be careful of are Breakfast cereals. They are rich in refined carbohydrates, so a daily intake of such foods can negatively affect the blood sugar. The authors recommend to check the label for sugar content and fiber.

Experts recommend to be afraid of “low-fat” yogurts that “contain” sugar. Often, to compensate for the lack of taste they add artificial sweeteners.

Complete list of sausage products, which have dyes and chemical substances that prevent rapid spoilage. They increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and type II diabetes.