Nutritionists have called six simple techniques against belly fat at any age

The problem of excess weight bothers people at any age, and to combat them, often resort to various “ingenious” ways and means. Meanwhile, you can “be normal” and without the strict diets and gruelling sessions in the gym.

The fact that there are simple ways not to gain or lose at any age. This is evidenced by recent studies of American doctors, according to the resource T3.

The easiest and well known way is to drink more water. Drinking one or two glasses of water before eating, a person begins eating less — this technique is checked. Cutting calories in diet is one of the most effective ways to reduce overall fat, including the abdomen, at any age.

To go to bed early. Increase sleep time to 7-8 hours is a simple way to reduce the fat layer of the body. When a person sleeps too little, his body releases more cortisol, which leads to accumulation of fat.

There are more yogurt. It contained calcium stimulates the burning of fat at any age. In addition, probiotic bacteria beneficial for the intestinal flora, prevent bloating.

To eat healthy fats. Against deposits on the belly are good monounsaturated fats found in olive, peanut oil. Avocados contain a substance mannoheptulose, which inhibits the production of insulin and, thus, can reduce the absorption of fat.

Minimize simple carbohydrates. Their consumption rapidly increases sugar levels and insulin in the blood — ideal condition for the appearance of fat rolls. The main sources of carbohydrates in the diet should be whole grains, vegetables and fruits (not too sweet and in moderation).

To consume foods containing magnesium. Receive it in sufficient quantity is a simple trick that enables you to have a slim waist and tight stomach at any age. The absorption of magnesium activates enzymes that regulate digestion and absorption of fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Include in your diet pumpkin seeds, green vegetables, avocado.

