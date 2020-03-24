Obesity increases the risk of coronavirus: British doctors have done important warning

The study patients infected with coronavirus infection, British doctors came to the conclusion that COVID-19 is dangerous not only for the elderly but also for overweight patients.

About it writes Daily Mail.

It is reported that in the course of another study revealed that almost two thirds of serious cases have obesity and more often die from coronavirus infection.

In particular, 63% of the patients of reanimation departments of British hospitals have excess weight, obesity or extreme obesity. Traditionally in people with obesity has other chronic problems including abnormalities in the lungs, high blood pressure and a weakened immune system. All these problems impede the body’s ability to overcome any infection.

In particular, it is difficult for them to fight COVID-19 due to impaired immunity, as the virus penetrates deeper into the lungs and is the most serious complication of viral pneumonia. The presence of excess weight in the chest area do not allow a person to obtain a sufficient amount of air while breathing, causing oxygen levels reduced. And the lack of oxygen increases the risk of lung failure and the need to use a ventilator. Finally, people with obesity are more likely to suffer from diabetes and heart disease — two chronic problems that increase the risk of coronavirus infection.

The newspaper reminds that officially in the UK now 5 600 cases and 281 died. At the same time, some experts suggest that the number may actually be much higher.

