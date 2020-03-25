Oblizyvala shop American arrested, accused of terrorism (video)

In WARRENTON, the U.S. state Missouri arrested 26-year-old Cody Pfister. He was charged with terrorism. Pfister “famous” after he shared in the app Snapchat video in which he says: “Who’s afraid of the coronavirus?” and licked the goods, standing on a shelf of Walmart.

Spread on social networks the video caused indignation of many users, not only in USA but also in Europe. Dozens of users have contacted the police of WARRENTON, urging them to take action. In the end, as informs television channel Fox, “Joker” was arrested. He is accused that he “knowingly caused a false belief or fear that there is a condition fraught with danger for life.”

Cody already had in the past problems with the law in regard of involvement in the theft and robbery.

And in North Carolina was arrested a 31-year-old Justin Rhodes, who walked around the supermarket live Facebook, claiming that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the disease it is asymptomatic and that he is not going to sit in quarantine.

