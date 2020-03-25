Oblizyvala shop American detained as a terrorist

A man from the city of WARRENTON in the U.S. state of Missouri, obligasi goods in the supermarket, got charged with the terrorist threat. It is reported by the Riverfront Times.

26-year-old Cody Pfister has posted a video of his act in social networks. On it he licks the products on the shelves of Walmart and says: “who is afraid of the coronavirus?” The video caused great indignation users worldwide, and the local police thanked them for pointing the culprit.

It turned out that the video was taken approximately March 11, at the beginning of the epidemic. The detainee is in jail, he had previously been convicted of robbery, theft of a firearm, drug possession and driving under the influence.