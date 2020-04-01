Ocotal U20 vs Jalapa U20 live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Ocotal U20 vs Jalapa U20 live streaming free

Ocotal U20 – Jalapa U20. Forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (April 1, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the Premier League U20 match in Nicaragua, in which Ocotal U20 accepts Jalapa U20. Will the hosts be able to interrupt a series of unsuccessful matches? – the answer is in this material.

Ocotal U20

The youth season “ Okotal ” started the current season very briskly and did not lose the first four rounds. For the eight fights that the “ white and blue ” had in March, the team was able to win only one Victoria, and in the last game away they lost to Real Madris U20 (0: 2).

To date, the hosts have three victories and four worlds in the asset, with the worst attack rates in Nicaragua – 11 goals scored, which led them to the penultimate position.

“Jalapa U20”

The guests started in the new season unsuccessfully, and in February they pleased their fans with only one world, having lost three matches. In March, the situation with the game at ” Jalapa ” improved, and the youth of the “Eagles ” managed to get today five wins and three world victories, which led them to fourth place.

In the last round, contrary to forecasts, the “ yellow-green ” in their field managed to beat “Juventus Managua U20” (1: 0). It is worth noting that the guests have one of the best defense lines in the country – 14 goals conceded.

Statistics and personal meetings

Ocotal U20 have won 3 of their last 6 home matches

Jalapa U20 has not won away since January

The last personal match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

Today, the worst attack and one of the strongest lines of defense are found, but one and the other team have enough motivation for this duel. We assume that today rivals will repeat the scenario of the game of the first round.

