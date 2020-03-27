Of television series about doctors New Amsterdam removed the episode about the pandemic

Of American medical drama TV series “New Amsterdam” has been removed episode called “Pandemic”, which was filmed before the start of the pandemic coronavirus.

According to deadline, the first of a series about the pandemic of deadly flu in new York was renamed “Our doors are always open” and later NBC decided to completely abandon its broadcast because of the crisis associated with the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.

“People die in real life. If we want now to see people die in movies?”, – explained his position showrunner of the project, David Salner.

It is also noted that one of the actors of the TV series Daniel Dae Kim had contracted the coronavirus. Now shooting the series because of the quarantine is suspended.

Recall that the series is based on motives of books of the former doctor at new York hospital Bellevue Dr. Eric Manheimer.

