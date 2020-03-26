Of victims of coronavirus longer than from swine flu

As of March 25, the number of deaths from coronavirus, has exceeded the number of deaths during the swine flu pandemic in 2009-2010.

This is evidenced by data of the center of John Hopkins, who regularly updates the statistics of cases registered in the country and the world, as well as data from BOAZ.

As at 25 March – in less than 4 months, which the world spreads Covid-19, – 19 thousand recorded 120 deaths from complications of the disease.

However, pandemic influenza H1N1, better known in Ukraine as the swine flu, as of the end of the pandemic, which lasted more than a year (March-April 2009 until August 2010, when they announced the end of pandemic – ed.) killed 18 thousand 449 people. The largest number of victims was in America – more than 8.5 thousand people and Europe – more than 4.8 thousand people.

Thus the number of victims Covid-19 now at least several hundred exceeded the number of deaths from H1N1.

Now the number of victims of coronavirus continues to grow.

Most of the deaths recorded in Italy – more than 6.8 thousand people and China, where the first recorded outbreak of a new virus, more than 3.1 thousand people.

March 11, the world health organization declared a pandemic in connection with the spread of coronavirus in the world Covid-19.

All the countries started to adopt strict quarantine measures – including the closure of various institutions, bus stops and lengths of stay on the street. In Ukraine imposed a quarantine prior to April 3.