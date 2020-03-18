Official: “Eurovision” will be held for the first time in 64 years

By Maria Batterbury

Официально: "Евровидение" не состоится впервые за 64 года

“Eurovision”. Photo: eurovision.tv

On the official website of the Eurovision announced the cancellation of singing competition 2020 in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).

As noted, over the past few weeks, the organizers studied a variety of alternative options that would allow him to spend. However, the uncertainty caused by the spread of COVID-19 across Europe, the restrictions imposed by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities made the European broadcasting Union (EBU) to make a difficult decision, and not to hold a live event as planned.

 

 

