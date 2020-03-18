Official: “Eurovision” will be held for the first time in 64 years
On the official website of the Eurovision announced the cancellation of singing competition 2020 in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).
As noted, over the past few weeks, the organizers studied a variety of alternative options that would allow him to spend. However, the uncertainty caused by the spread of COVID-19 across Europe, the restrictions imposed by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities made the European broadcasting Union (EBU) to make a difficult decision, and not to hold a live event as planned.
