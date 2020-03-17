Official: “Roland Garros” was postponed due to coronavirus (photo)

Tennis tournament “Roland Garros”, one of the four series of “Grand slam”, were forced to postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus.

The competition was held in Paris from 24 may to 7 June, but the organizers through its Twitter account announced that the Open championship of France will be held from 20 September to 4 October.

The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

Thus, the “Roland Garros”, which last year collected over two weeks in the stands, a record audience (520 thousand people), could be held immediately after the US Open according to the schedule, the tournament in new York will be held from 24 August to 13 September.

Add that to last year our compatriots have not shown good results in women Elina Svitolina and Lesia Tsurenko reached only the second round, and men Sergiy Stakhovsky was eliminated in the first round.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter