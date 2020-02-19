Officials can’t tell us where to bring Ukrainians from China

For observation of citizens evacuating from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has prepared four possible locations. But where exactly they’ll bring, the authorities decided not to talk to the last.

This was at the briefing on Wednesday, said Deputy Minister of health Dmitry Koval.

“There are four locations. Given the different moods that we have seen, these locations were not disclosed today. All four places are ready to welcome citizens and foreigners. Further questions at this moment – once”, he said.

The Deputy Minister just said that these places are in different localities and that they are close to the infectious disease hospitals.

In turn, the state Secretary of the foreign Ministry Andrei Zayats urged not to panic due to the evacuation and asked the Ukrainians to be unity.

“What is most, I think, missing Ukrainians within a century of historical events is unity. And when we leave its citizens to their fate, despite the fact that this situation really is not so extraordinary as some forces are trying to fan… View the statistics on the departure of all Chinese airports every day! Daily China leaving tens of thousands of passengers in all directions. Please tell me, are they a greater threat than our compatriots who are under medical supervision will be in 14 days?” he said.