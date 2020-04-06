“Oh, those legs!”: Lesya Nikityuk showed how effectively sit out the quarantine (photos)

TV presenter Les nikitiuk quarantined keep his fans in the network. She shares a seductive photo, shows who spends the time in bed and how do cleaning. New spicy photo leggy star has excited subscribers. Les showed how to effectively wait out the quarantine, by publishing the picture, which is posing in a sexy bodysuit and shoes with high heels.

“Sit in this quarantine is beautiful. Importantly, the legs are not swollen”, — has signed a frame Les.

Fans in the comments do not spare compliments.

For quarantine too beautiful,” “What are you men doing?”, “Les Ivanna You are beautiful on screen and in life”, “Well, what kind of you are stunning beautiful, Les!”, — write under the photo.

Recall after the March 8, Nikityuk was in the hospital, but later assured that she was all right.

