Old laptop with secret military information sold for 90 euros

Старый ноутбук с секретной военной информацией продали за 90 евро

Cyber-security professionals in Germany have purchased a laptop, which contained data about the air defense system of the country

Employees of the German security service found on a laptop sold on eBay, readily available secret information for military purposes. Security experts from G Data, which is based in the German city of Bochum, bought a used laptop Bundeswehr for 90 euros. The computer was a series of documents including instructions on how to destroy the defense system of the German LeFlaSys Ozelot, reports comments.ua.

LeFlaSys Ozelot – mobile missile air defense system, first deployed in 2001 and used until today. The system “earth-air” is used for rapid response to air threats and the protection of command centers and troops on the March.

The files were marked as “VS-Nur für den Dienstgebrauch” – the lowest level secret of classification. Security expert G Data Tim BergHOFF told DW that is reliable, protected from splash, the computer weighs five kilograms and is intended for use in the field. BergHOFF said that the device was probably made in the early 2000 years and still it works well. The device was sold by the firm for the recycling of Bingen.

