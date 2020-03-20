Oleg Migachev v Vitaly Baynev live streaming free for the Pro Tour

Oleg Migachev v Vitaly Baynev. Forecast for the Pro Tour (March 20, 2020)

Oleg Migachev at the Pro Tour tournament in Moscow on March 20 will play with Vitaly Baynev. Tennis players have met twice this month and so far they have a draw. Who will win the next confrontation? – read in our forecast.

Oleg Migachev

Migachev in the last five games won only one victory. Oleg registered the only success in the game against the Swiss Giorgio Binda (7-6, 6-4). On Thursday, March 19, Migachev in three games lost to Vladimir Tsirkin (7-6, 5-7, 4-6). Before that, there was a defeat from Boris Boronin in two sets (3-6, 5-7).

Vitaly Baynev

Baynev convincingly played in the last five games, in which he won two victories – over Boris Boronin (4-6, 7-6, 6-3) and his future opponent Oleg Migachev (6-4, 7-5). On Thursday, March 19, Baynev could not oppose anything to Vladimir Tsirkin, losing to him in two sets (6-2, 6-2).

Statistics

By personal meetings leads Baynev with a score of 29-21.

In the last five games, Baynev won two victories, Migachev – one.

Forecast

Tennis players recently exchanged victories and it was Migachev who looked more convincing in the matches played. He won his match in two sets, giving the opponent only three games. We expect that it will be Migachev who will have more chances for success in the upcoming game, so we suggest betting on his victory.

Our forecast is the victory of Migachev for a coefficient of 1.85 in BC Pariimatch.