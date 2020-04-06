Oleg Sentsov started work on a new painting

Oleg Sentsov. Photo: facebook.com/oleg.sentsov

In production running crime drama Oleg Sentsov “Rhino”.

The project received financial support from the Polish film Institute, said the press-service of “Arthouse Traffic”.

Note that the Director began work on the project back in 2013, but once the Russian political prisoner, was unable to continue working. Sentsov now get back to work on the painting.

The film will be created in co-production of Ukraine, Germany and Poland. Start filming is scheduled for September 2020.

“Rhinoceros” – a film about the ‘ 90s in Ukraine. In the story, a former gang member recalls the story of his life. Since childhood, he knows that you have to be strong and ruthless is the only way to earn credibility and to survive in the 90s. Fights, showdown, murder, torture – the power, brutality and impunity turn him into a ruthless Rhino. The desired rise is the fall in which he loses himself and his family. However, a meeting with a stranger gives you a chance to change everything.