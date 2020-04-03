Oles Gonchar – 102: the facts of life of the Ukrainian classic

Oles Gonchar

3 April marks 102 years since the birth of the famous Ukrainian classics writer whose works have been translated into 67 languages, literaturnogo criticism, public figure, one of the first laureates of the prize named after Taras Shevchenko Oles ‘ Honchar.

LeMonade offers to remember some of the facts of life without a doubt the great Ukrainian.

– The writer was born in 1918 in Lomovka near Yekaterinoslav (now the territory of one of the Dnieper) in the family of Terentius and Tatiana Bilichenko. The mother died when Sasha was very young. In three years he took care of the grandfather and the maternal grandmother, and taken to Sukha in Poltava. Grandma had replaced the writer’s mother, Oles Gonchar was convinced that at the front he was saved by her prayers.

– Gonchar – for the maiden surname of her mother – it was recorded on admission to the school. Oles, the boy began to avoid confusion, because the class already had one Sasha. In rural Rada was discharged and a new certificate. For a long time this settlement was considered the place of birth of the writer. So it was stated in autobiographies and reference books. In our time the situation is clarified the widow Oles terentiyovych.

– With his future wife – Valentina Danilovna, told reporters as she, Oles Gonchar metwhen he came to Dnipropetrovsk University on 4 course to graduate after the war. He knew the whole of youth, as the future of the Ukrainian classic poetry were published in the local press. In the classroom he sometimes appeared in uniform and medals. The guy was in love with all the girls, but not Valentine, which was already a young man. An acquaintance near the University library.

– The famous Potter made the novel trilogy “Prepareness”. Then the writer was just 30 years old. The work was translated, withstood more than 150 publications. For him, Oles Honchar was awarded two highest national awards in 1948 for the first and second books, and a year later for third.

In 1968 was published a new novel by Oles Honchar “Sobor”. Initially, the product was treated kindly by the critics and enthusiastically received by readers. But then one of the Dnipropetrovsk party functionaries found themselves in the way Loboda, who gave father in a nursing home. The author is amenable to condemnation. On its 50th anniversary Gonchar even got a telegram, in which he was offered in such a situation, “to put a bullet in the forehead.” From arrest Potter, the memories of the classic, saved by Brezhnev, and ordered not to touch the author of “Prepareness”. But the work itself is almost 20 years fell from the literature.

– That life, that Potter chose a white shirtthat erase had only spouse. Dressed elegantly, wore suits. He didn’t cook. Loved the dumplings and salads and for reviews cousin – grandma’s and aunt’s soup dumplings.

– Oles Gonchar didn’t love the typewriter – printed his wife. The family had several, but my favorite was the German unit “the continental”. The writer, the stories of Valentina Danilovna, was more than a hundred notebooks, pockets were filled with slips of paper filled with phrases and names. Classic often woke up at night and jotting down thoughts. Their records he arranged and transcribed, when formed idea.

Oles Gonchar. Photo: history-poltava.org.ua

– More than a quarter century, Oles Gonchar was selected by the former Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the USSR 60-th electoral district in Kherson region. And his constituents have done a lot. In particular, contributed to the construction of a school in one of the farms of the golopristansky area of asphalt roads in the districts. With his support, in Kherson was built regional universal scientific library, which now bears the name of the writer. Being the people’s choice, as later recalled in the local media, each request from a resident of the region Gonchar personally gave a written response.

– The heart of the writer stopped 14 July 1995. Funeral Oles Gonchar priests of different faiths in gratitude for his novel “the Cathedral”. Eyewitnesses claim that at his funeral was such a heavy downpour, which they had never seen.