Olga Buzova was examined in Oncology

Russian TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova, replacing on MUZ-TV Lera Kudryavtsev, seriously concerned about their health. She decided to conduct a full audit of the body and lay down on the examination in one of the private clinics in the suburbs. Olga passed a series of tests and analyses, including Oncology. She told about it in Instagram.

“I just strongly recommend everyone to have regular check-UPS. What I did — I passed all the blood tests. Extensive list, there is absolutely everything — and hormonal profile, and hemostasis, and lepidi and onascending”, — wrote Buzova.

She told me that she decided to go to the clinic because of the touring and busy schedule he felt fatigue, lack of energy. In order not to endanger yourself and eliminate the risk, Olga decided to play it safe.

“At all times, the best protection against any viruses and pathogenic bacteria — was, and remains, our own strong immune system. Good sleep, reducing stress, vitamins and improving the immune protection — what we need for our health. And especially during coronavirus and pandemics. Plus definitely need to do #checkup of the body” — write Buzova.

In a private clinic in the suburbs, she spent a few days. The results of the survey have not yet been disclosed.

Recall now the stars of show business worldwide are quarantined due to the coronavirus. The disease was picked up Olga Kurylenko, Placido Domingo, Ivanna Sakhno, and many others.

Ukrainian ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who visited in March to tour in France, and then in Thailand, decided to isolate themselves so as not to endanger others.

