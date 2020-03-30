Olga Kurylenko answered the most popular questions about the coronavirus

The famous Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurylenko was one of those who recovered from coronavirus. In the net she gave the answers to the most common questions about COVID-19.

After March 12, Olga Kurylenko announced that sick with coronavirus, millions of her fans bombarded instagram page with words of support. In addition, many interested, how is the illness and where the actress has been infected. Now the star is feeling well and has the ability to answer the most popular questions from fans.

When and where the actress had contracted the coronavirus?

I don’t know when and where. The virus didn’t warn me at that moment. And since he is now everywhere, it could happen anywhere,– said Olga Kurylenko.

Earlier, the actress suggested that could pick up COVID-19, leaving a taxi as the virus can live on surfaces.

As Olga Kurylenko learned that is sick with coronavirus?

“Friends, many times I have answered this question in the comments, but I still put it. So I will answer again. I did a test in the hospital of London, and the result was positive”.

Why the actress was sent home and not admitted to the hospital?

“After the doctors ran tests and did blood work, decided that my condition is not critical. No one has denied me admission. I just didn’t have to do. I am very grateful to the medical staff of the hospital, who did the survey and helped me.”

Insulated if Olga Kurylenko from the son?

“I discussed this issue with doctors, I was told to stay with the baby. The problem was that he could already be a carrier of the coronavirus, so they could infect other people. So I say to anyone its not allowed. But, since we had a nanny before that, we just all three isolated from the others.”

Hurt the son of actress COVID-19?

“While he has no symptoms, just a runny nose was in the first week of my illness, but it quickly passed. It is impossible to know whether he had a coronavirus, not passing the test. Since they are now in short supply, we unfortunately can’t figure it out”.

Did Olga Kurylenko test for the coronavirus again?

“Unfortunately, due to the shortage of tests no one in my family, except me, didn’t rat him out. For the same reason I can’t do repeated tests. Most importantly, we now feel well!

What medicine took Olga Kurylenko?

“What I was prescribed treatment? No! Said only to drink paracetamol if a high temperature and pain, which I did. For immune support I take vitamins: vitamin C, E, D, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Attention! These vitamins do not cure the coronavirus! They can help the immune system fight off viruses and infection.”