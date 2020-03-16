Olga Kurylenko became infected with the coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko. Frame from the movie “the interpreter”

Hollywood actress and model Olga Kurylenko declared infected with coronavirus.

On his page in Instagram the girl, bond said that is a week in your home.

Sitting isolated at home with a diagnosis of coronavirus. For almost a week sick. The temperature and weakness are my main symptoms. Be careful and take this into seriously!” — said Kurylenko.

In the comments many members wished a speedy recovery to the actress.

How the stars serious condition is still unknown.

Note that this is not the first case of coronavirus among the world celebrities.

Thus, the German supermodel Heidi Klum is afraid that he got infected.

Previously, we reported that Tom Hanks and his wife contracted the coronavirus