Olga Kurylenko has told how recovering from coronavirus

News from the field of pandemic virus COVID-19 flying one after another. Fortunately, among them there are good. 40-year-old actress Olga Kurylenko, which a week ago was diagnosed with coronavirus, said today the followers in instagram, he is on the mend. European movie star with Ukrainian roots have answered the most common questions she is asked in the social network.

Guys, I’m feeling better today! The fever disappeared. I am in London! I know that I have the coronavirus? I had a test done at the hospital, which turned out to be positive. What is my prescribed treatment? No! Said only to drink paracetamol if a high temperature and pain, which I did. For immune support I drink the following vitamins: Vitamin C, E, D, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Attention! These vitamins do not cure the coronavirus!!! They can help the immune system fight off viruses and infection. To all who hurt a good recovery (spelling and punctuation of the author saved. — Approx. ed.), — said Olga.

As soon as the actress learned of her diagnosis, immediately imposed a quarantine, no longer to leave the house. Previously, the star was told that in the UK “treatment from this virus”: in those cases where it does not cause complications and occurs in mild form, you should just wait for immune system to cope with it. However, it should be encouraged: eat healthy food, rich in vitamins to fill a deficiency, to exercise, sleep and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Take vitamins and eat garlic. Drink water. Squeeze the lemons into the water,— says the actress in the social network informed.