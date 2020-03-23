Olga Kurylenko overcame coronavirus

Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko, who recently contracted the coronavirus, said to have fully recovered from Covid-19.

The relevant post is the James bond girl (Kurylenko played in the movie “quantum of solace” – Ed.) published in Instagram.

“I think I’ve fully recovered. Briefly about the course of the disease: in the first week I was very bad and I almost always lay with a high fever and slept a lot. I slept 12 hours a night and then another 3-4 hours a day!!! Lifting was hard. The fatigue is crazy. Headache wild,” wrote Kurylenko.

In the second week of the disease, according to her, the temperature dropped, there was a small cough. Previous symptoms remain the fatigue.

“Now almost no no symptoms. Just a little cough in the morning, but then it completely goes to all day. Now I enjoy holiday and spend time with my son,” said the actress.