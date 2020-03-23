Olga Kurylenko overcame coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Ольга Куриленко поборола коронавирус

Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko, who recently contracted the coronavirus, said to have fully recovered from Covid-19.

The relevant post is the James bond girl (Kurylenko played in the movie “quantum of solace” – Ed.) published in Instagram.

“I think I’ve fully recovered. Briefly about the course of the disease: in the first week I was very bad and I almost always lay with a high fever and slept a lot. I slept 12 hours a night and then another 3-4 hours a day!!! Lifting was hard. The fatigue is crazy. Headache wild,” wrote Kurylenko.

In the second week of the disease, according to her, the temperature dropped, there was a small cough. Previous symptoms remain the fatigue.

“Now almost no no symptoms. Just a little cough in the morning, but then it completely goes to all day. Now I enjoy holiday and spend time with my son,” said the actress.

Ольга Куриленко поборола коронавирус

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article